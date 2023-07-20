Listen Live
Good Morning BT Entire Thursday, July 20th Show

Good Morning BT Entire Thursday, July 20th Show

Published on July 20, 2023

Good Morning BT with Mark Garrison & Jim Szoke filling in for Bo Thompson & Beth Troutman, with special guests Brett Jensen, Brett Winterble, Steve Crump and Bill Graham.

