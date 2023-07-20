PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Thursday July 20th 2023

Vice President Kamala Harris Delivered The Keynote Address Live In Indianapolis, IN Live For The 56th National Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated Convention

Jesus Girl Summit 2023 – Transcend

Wednesday, Aug 2nd , 7:30 PM – Saturday, Aug 5, 2023 2:00 PM EDT

VSU Multi-Purpose Arena, 20809 2nd Avenue, Petersburg, VA, 23803

Event Information: https://www.jesusgirlsummit.com/

About The Summit:

“This year’s Medina Pullings Jesus Girl Summit is making its grand return to Richmond, Virginia, for four days filled with activation, impartation, fun, fellowship, family, and panels on business, finance, and mental health. The Medina Pullings Jesus Girl Summit will serve as a safe space for women, men, girls, and boys to come together and fellowship about topics and issues that are impacting us as we Transcend in every area of life.

A preview of this year’s speakers will be Pastor Rod Parsley, Pastor Keion Henderson, Prophetess Lesley Osei, Apostle Joshua Giles, Apostle Ryan Lestrange, Bishop RJ Matthews, Prophetess Cycelia Matthews, Jekalyn Carr, Todd Dulaney, David & Nicole Binion, and more to come along with the Summit Singers.”

Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Sport’s Writer Danny Bridges Joined Us Live!

Indianapolis Recorder: https://indianapolisrecorder.com/?fbclid=IwAR2Gp_7Qrqf63pgDN67zsBCDwCN7whS02yoyNgKqQoNyD7nCVDFmwwGUtJE