Community Connection Monday July 24th 2023

Published on July 24, 2023

Midwest’s Kind Harvest Market | This Saturday July 29th At 2:00 PM | The Soldiers & Sailors Monument on Monument Circle

About: “This event will raise funds to provide $2M in food to Hoosiers in need. The event will be free to the public and a similar event had 3,500 attendees. This event is in partnership with Downtown Indy, Inc., and supported by Heather Tallman. The event will also have a free entertainment stage, family friendly activities, food trucks, and access to public facilities. Vendors are invited if they are selling at least 50% edible product and companies are invited to sponsor. For more information, email mluhigo@midwestfoodbank.org.”

Event Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/244410421400875?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A%5B%7B%22surface%22%3A%22group%22%7D%5D%7D

Phone Guest:Marcie Luhigo – Executive Director, Midwest Food Bank, Indy

 

Lights On Back 2 School Explosion ! | This Saturday July 29th 12 Noon – 4:00 PM | 3425 BLVD Place, Indianapolis, IN – New Zion Temple Church

Back To School Giveaway!

Free: Backpacks, School Supplies, Food, Fun, Fellowship, & Free Hairstyles/Haircuts

*Event Also Takes Place August 5th Noon – 4PM At Their 926 Morris St. Hammond, IN Location!

***Children MUST be present to acquire backpack, school supplies and donated sneakers!!!

 

Common Cause Indiana Executive Director Julia Vaughn Joined Us Live To Speak On Voter Education As Well As A Number Of Topics Such As: The Alabama Case &  What does it mean here? Redistricting, Defiance of High Court,  Israel’s Dismantling Of It’s Court System

Common Cause Indiana: https://www.commoncause.org/indiana/?fbclid=IwAR2_XHrc-iUGY9FwjP4Hs_qJ2_RZBL1SlkpXReRspdwMMgBF6Z9fTbAf7hA

