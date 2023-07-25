I Love You: Erica Campbell Announces Album Title + Release Date As “Feel Alright (Blessed)” Goes #1 On Gospel Airplay

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

2023 just continues to keep providing blessings for our dear head honcho Erica Campbell, especially with the fan reaction and commercial performance alike of her latest single, “Feel Alright (Blessed).”

The uplifting gospel hit has reached a new peak on the Billboard Gospel Airplay chart this week, coming in at the number one spot! So, we guess there’s no better way to celebrate than by announcing a release date for her new album that — wait for it! — will officially be titled I Love You!

As she wraps up the last few dates on The Feel Alright Tour, Erica wanted her fans out there to understand the true driving factor in us all by naming the album something that reflects that. “My hope is that the listener feels the love of Jesus through this album,” she said in a message exclusively for the Get Up! church, and it’s safe to say that she’s getting the job done with God on her side the whole way through. As an added bonus, those who pre-save her upcoming album on a music streaming service will immediately get an early download of the new single, “Positive (Remix),” before the full album drops on September 15.

This will mark the Mary Mary singer’s first solo record since 2015’s Help 2.0 that featured another one her chart-topping gospel hits,”I Luh God.” In short, the anticipation is understandably at an all-time high here at headquarters!

For those who’ve been patiently waiting for new music all this time, take a look below at a special video message Erica Campbell posted on her Instagram that sums up her feelings about the new record. Make sure to check for I Love You to release on September 15, and continue streaming “Feel Alright (Blessed)” in the meantime to keep it at #1:

