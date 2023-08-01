PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Monday July 31st 2023

2023 Indianapolis Job and Resource Fair | Today, Tuesday, August 8th From 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM | Ivy Tech Culinary and Conference Center 2820 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis, IN – Presented By Congressman André Carson

More Info Here: https://carson.house.gov/about/events/2023-indianapolis-job-and-resource-fair?fbclid=IwAR1QCLFWm_g3AXI7ldVzYbZeDsvR_Sx9L15MIuQyvaOTAhQD3prSPr54sPo

About:”Join me for my annual Job and Resource Fair with my guest, Ivy Tech! We’ll have over 75 vendors to help you find a leg up in your career, as well as resume help, job readiness, and more. This event is FREE and no pre-registration is required.”

Pediatrician Dr. Eric Yancy Joined Us Live To Talk About His Mentorship From The Esteemed Dr. John Young MD Who Served The Children Of Central Indiana For More Than 70 Years! Dr. John Young Recently passed away, and we want to honor his service.

CROWN HILL Neighborhood Association 2023 National Night Out Celebration | Tonight, Tuesday, August 1st From 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM | In Front Of The Crown Hill Cemetery 24th St. Entry Gate

About: “Come out and strengthen our public safety and community partnerships that we continue to build with North District IMPD, Indianapolis Fire Department, Marion County Prosecutor’s Office & Sheriff’s Departments, and CHNA Elected Officials.”

Community Partners | Food | Music & Art | Much More!For more info: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=617770863797443&set=a.590497443191452