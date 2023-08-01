Listen Live
Community Connection Tuesday August 1st 2023

Published on August 1, 2023

Open Lines 1-2:25 PM

 

National Night Out Tonight! U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana Zachary Myers Joined Us Live To Share Why He Is Involved In National Night Out!

National Night Out Info: https://natw.org/?fbclid=IwAR05TZm-9bHmDLdHjRBMGVTelC1vJvkolXGPT5jfMrHaH-EP_8-hy26A9WU

About: “National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.”

