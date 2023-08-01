Community Connection Tuesday August 1st 2023
Open Lines 1-2:25 PM
National Night Out Tonight! U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana Zachary Myers Joined Us Live To Share Why He Is Involved In National Night Out!
National Night Out Info: https://natw.org/?fbclid=IwAR05TZm-9bHmDLdHjRBMGVTelC1vJvkolXGPT5jfMrHaH-EP_8-hy26A9WU
About: “National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.”
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Praise Indy Community Calendar
-
Israel Houghton Reveals Divorce From Wife, Accepts Blame: ‘I Failed And Sinned In My Marriage’
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
Deitrick Haddon Ex-wife, Damita Haddon, Finally Breaks Her Silence!
-
Community Connection Tuesday May 30th 2023
-
Community Connection Tuesday July 11th 2023
-
Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ No Justice For Just Us, HBCU Students Combat Fires & Build Legacy