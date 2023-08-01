Listen Live
Winterble: DeSantis Must Work to Compete with Rock Star Trump

Published on August 1, 2023

WBT afternoon host Brett Winterble joins Good Morning BT talking about his level of daily water intake, and what GOP Presidential candidate Ron DeSantis needs to do to compete with the rock-star like qualities of former President Donald Trump.

