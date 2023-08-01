Winterble: DeSantis Must Work to Compete with Rock Star Trump

WBT afternoon host Brett Winterble joins Good Morning BT talking about his level of daily water intake, and what GOP Presidential candidate Ron DeSantis needs to do to compete with the rock-star like qualities of former President Donald Trump.
