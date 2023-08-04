Faith Walking: How You Living?

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Listen all my parents out there, you understand this principle when your kids are doing all the right things, they get extra benefits, right? When they keep their room clean and do their homework and they’re not fighting with their sibling and you know they’re, they’re respectful and going out of their way to become they, they get the good stuff, right? That’s kind of how it goes.

Why do we get surprise? When we out here, living raggedy and you get the results of your raggedy actions? Now listen, we know that the salvation is free, right? Jesus died on the cross. The salvation is yours, got it? But all the other stuff is a result of following God renewing your mind, living according to his word, and surrendering yourself to him. That’s that’s just what it is.

And a lot of times it’s gonna sound like I’m beating you up. But I’m not a lot of times people just out here living raggedy. You doing what you want to do. You not obey your obedient to the word of God or to nobody else for that matter. You don’t follow through with nothing but you want God to give you everything. You’re making bad choices. You don’t repent or apologize for it, but you wait no God to give you everything. What you think will happen if you are here living raggedy.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Now, listen, this is not a pulpit and I’m not a preacher. I’m just Erica Campbell talking to you this morning. It’s just real talk. Take a moment to say I’ve been tripping. Let me get my life together. I know I ain’t been doing the right things and just do the right thing. So I have my kids reading this scripture Deuteronomy 28 and one because I want them to get it in their mind and it shall come to pass, if thou shall hearken diligently into the voice of the Lord thy God to observe, and to do all his commandments which I command thee this day, the Lord thy God will set thee on high above all nations. And all these blessings shall come on thee and overtake thee if thou shalt hearken or listen. One version says unto the voice of the Lord your God, the whole rest of this verse is bomb. The whole rest of the verse can get you hyped as a believer like man.

All I gotta do is be obedient to the father and all that’s come with it shall you be in the field blessed shall you be in the city. Bless shall the be the fruit of your body and the fruit of your ground, and the fruit of thy cattle the increase of thy kind, and the flock blesses your baskets blesses your storehouse. All because I just listened and I was obedient.

Listening and being obedient unto the father changes everything. Take a moment and you come over your own life, because listen, when you stand before God, I’m not going to be there. Guys not going to say, Erica told you? He’s going to wonder if you talk to him, spend time with the father. What is he saying to you? Are you listening? When he’s guiding you or are you making decisions based on your feelings and what somebody else said?

What is God saying to you?

Are you planted in the House of God?

Do you have a leader, somebody that you can go to that can help you really understand the word of God? Or are you kind of just all all over the place?

You all here living raggedy? You go, you go a little bit of this church. Little bit of that church, little bit of this message, a little bit, you got a whole smorgasbord of ministry inside of you and you have no substance and no guidance and no. You just kind of all over the place.

I’m praying for all of us that everything that God has for us, that we’re living a life, that that God knows, yes, they’re ready for it, because sometimes it’s not that God don’t want to give it to you. You’re just not ready for it. You’re not mature enough for it, you’re not prepared for it because you’re kind of all over the place. So I pray that we all settle, settle and get rooted and grounded in the word of God.

Because that’s where the truth lies.

Faith Walking: How You Living? was originally published on getuperica.com