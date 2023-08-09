Community Connection Tuesday August 8th 2023
Open Lines 1 PM – 2 PM
IMPD Deputy Chief of Investigations Kendale Adams & Christopher Bailey IMPD Assistant Chief Of Police Joined Us Live On Community Connection and answered your questions!
IMPD Info Here: https://www.indy.gov/agency/indianapolis-metropolitan-police-department?fbclid=IwAR3VxIIipvGBVKCJjb6o05noq7nn1JVmg8OFYf29IUmmW-ePFUbWffyGizk
IMPD Recruitment – https://www.indy.gov/activity/become-a-police-officer-with-impd
