Community Connection Tuesday August 8th 2023

Published on August 9, 2023

Open Lines 1 PM – 2 PM

 

IMPD Deputy Chief of Investigations Kendale Adams & Christopher Bailey IMPD Assistant Chief Of Police Joined Us Live On Community Connection and answered your  questions!

IMPD Info Here: https://www.indy.gov/agency/indianapolis-metropolitan-police-department?fbclid=IwAR3VxIIipvGBVKCJjb6o05noq7nn1JVmg8OFYf29IUmmW-ePFUbWffyGizk

IMPD Recruitment – https://www.indy.gov/activity/become-a-police-officer-with-impd

