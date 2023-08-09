Hold On To The Old Songs | Ericaism

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

You know, I always fondly remember my upbringing in my childhood and you know, going to church all the time. But how fun church was for me, I didn’t feel I wasn’t beat up by church. So I have a different experience than than a lot of people. I won’t say most, but a lot of people but there are some things that I remembered that I held on to some things that I heard that I didn’t understand when I was younger.

I remember being in a prayer, prayer meeting a shut in a shut in is when you spend the night in church and you stay there all night long and you’ll pray all night long. You know, sometimes the kids will play, but sometimes they would demand that the children play too. I remember being on my knees next to a lady named Carol Johnson. She was my Sunshine Band, a teacher y’all call that children’s church leader nowadays and she would pray. Lord, give me strength to endure. Give me strength to endure. And I didn’t understand what that meant. But of course I absolutely. Understand now. But praying for strength to endure means that there’s always an awareness that there is something that you will have to endure, something difficult, something tough. And you know that you’ll need the strength of God to do it.

And so things like that became Nuggets for me as I got older, especially when I was out. Of high school and you know, I was in college for a bit, and then I started traveling, and me and Tina moved out on our own. And so the reassuring reoccurring messages of my mom and dad were not so present in my life, but I had the music. And I don’t know if this is a a good or bad thing, but before I had the word of God, I had the music of God and the music of God would keep me. And I remember a song called there’s a storm out on the ocean and it’s moving this old way. If your souls not anchored in Jesus, you will surely drift away.

Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

I was always so afraid of drifting away from Jesus. I wasn’t my, faith wasn’t based in fear. I don’t want to mess up. I don’t want God to leave me because I truly believed when they said he would never leave me nor forsake me. I didn’t think God would mess up. I thought I would.

But hearing songs like this if your souls not anchored in Jesus, you will surely. Drift away and if you need a scripture cause a jet you cause you that kind of person. Let me give you Hebrews, Hebrews 2 and one. Therefore, we must pay much closer attention to what we have heard, lest we drift away from it, lest we drift away from the from the from the solidness of the word, lest we drift away from the truth of the word, the power of the word, the love of the word, the solution that is the word.

There are so many things that want to draw you away, right? The enemy desires to sift you as wheat to make you just question. So is it really that deep? Do I need it? Yes, we need it. We need the word and the power of God. And sometimes you find it in the song, so I’m grateful for the old songs. I’m grateful for you don’t know. Like I know, I’m grateful for I get joy when I think about I’m grateful for God is a good God.

I’m grateful for those songs. I’m grateful for the hymns, and I’m grateful for that music and so I want you to take some time to find that song for you. Find what it is for you. I know we’ve asked you before. What is your favorite song, but you know everybody’s got that one that when it gets difficult and it gets tough, let me turn this song on because I need my soul, right? I need my head. Right? I’m thinking wrong. Feeling wrong? Or sometimes you’re like me.

You’ll go and you’ll just play the scriptures that’s what I grew up with. My mom she would just play the scriptures noses. Old white man who was in the Book of Psalms, Psalms 1, my whole life. Well, now there’s different voices and different versions and you can go to YouTube where there’s so many Bible apps that you can go to. But by all means, keep the word rooted and grounded down in your soul, because we don’t want to drift away, hold close to the father, alright. And his love for you.

Hold On To The Old Songs | Ericaism was originally published on getuperica.com