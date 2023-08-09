Listen Live
Community Connection Wednesday August 9th 2023

Published on August 9, 2023

Indianapolis Police Chief Randal Taylor Has Been Asked To Resign By President of the The Concerned Clergy of Indianapolis Rev. David Green & Baptist Ministers Foresight Alliance of Indianapolis Rev. Dr. Wayne Moore. We spoke to them live about this!

