Community Connection Thursday August 10th 2023

Open Lines Discussion Continued From Yesterday about The Indianapolis Police Chief Randal Taylor Being Asked To Resign By President of the The Concerned Clergy of Indianapolis Rev. David Green & Baptist Ministers Foresight Alliance of Indianapolis Rev. Dr. Wayne Moore

Summer Of Recovery 2023 Tour | This Saturday 12th From 12:30 PM – 3:00 PM | Riverside Park Taggart Ampetheater

About: “The celebration will feature the Shackleford Steps to Recovery Family 5K Walk, vendors, food trucks and a free Summer of Recovery Concert at Riverside Park on Saturday, August 12. The event coincides with National Recovery Month in August.”

Guests: Two Eight, Heather Rodriguez, Phil Stucky, Alicia Wells, Robin Shakleford, Jeannie Reed, Rhiannon Edwards, Tawnya McCrary, Brooke Roe, Kevi Morse, Rashad Cunningham, JaMarcus Fields, And More!

Event info here: https://www.summerofrecovery.com/indy2023

Sports With Indianapolis Recorder Sports’ Writer Danny Bridges!

