Trump To Surrender At Same Atlanta Jail Where A Black Man Was ‘Eaten’ Alive By Bugs

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has given Donald Trump and his 18 coconspirators until noon Friday, Aug. 25 to surrender at Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, the same jail a Black man was “eaten” alive by bed bugs while in custody.

On Monday, former president Donald Trump and his allies were indicted in Georgia using the RICO statute for their respective roles in trying to overturn the 2020 election.

The 100-page indictment, which was unsealed late Monday night, details dozens of acts by Trump or his allies, including their efforts to get Georgia’s Republican secretary of state to find votes after his election victory in Georgia fell short. Trump and his coconspirators also allegedly harassed a state election worker who faced false claims of fraud and attempted to get Georgia lawmakers to appoint a new slate of electoral college electors more favorable to Trump. The indictment also alleges that Trump and his team created a plot to tamper with voting machines in the state and steal data from a voting machine company.

Other defendants named in the indictment include Mark Meadows, Rudy Giuliani, Jeffrey Clark, and multiple lawyers including John Eastman, Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro.

During a press conference, Fani Willis told reporters she’s giving Trump a chance to surrender at the Fulton County Jail no later than Friday, Aug. 25 at noon ET.

“I am giving the defendants the opportunity to voluntarily surrender no later than noon, on Friday the 25th day of August 2023,” said Willis.

Fulton Country Jail in Atlanta is no stranger to controversy and has a history of horrid conditions.

According to a report by the Southern Center for Human Rights, the jail was built to house around 1,300 prisoners but has more than 3,000. The report also said that inmates were “significantly malnourished” and dealing with a condition called cachexia, also known as wasting syndrome.

A total of six people died in the Fulton County Jail system in 2023.

In September 2022, LaShawn Thompson, a Black man, was found dead in Fulton County Jail with his body “infested” with insects.

An independent autopsy found that Thompson’s death was a result of severe neglect, compounded by untreated schizophrenia, dehydration, malnourishment and an extensive infestation of insects on his body.

LaShawn Thompson’s autopsy results come about eight months after he was found dead in the Fulton County Jail’s psychiatric ward. He was arrested three months earlier on a charge of simple battery but was being held on a bond of $2,500 that he was unable to get paid to secure his freedom.

Gerald Griggs, the President of the Georgia NAACP, called on Georgia’s leaders to take action in his tragic death, including Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis.

“A man was subjected to death based on criminal negligence, which the last time I read, the criminal code is chargeable in this state,” said Griggs during the press conference. “So it’s time for the Fulton County district attorney to do more.”

According to 11 Alive, Fulton County reached a settlement with the family of LaShawn Thompson for “undisclosed amounts.”

It’s highly unlikely that Trump and his allies will be treated like LaShawn Thompson, but it’s worth noting Fulton County Jail has a history of horrifying conditions for its inmates.

