Your 3-Step Plan To Win | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Your 3-Step Plan To Win”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

I recently told you that in this time of setbacks, you must stay positive and not see this at the end of the story, but as a bend in the story. And if you do not stop, you can win more. It sounds so simple, but at times life can seem to be tough, so overwhelming.

So I recommend when things get overwhelming. Take a moment to stop, breathe and think. In order to win, you must continue to encourage yourself and think about the possibility and turn this around for what you think. It is not possible. You stop thinking of ideas, so I recommend you stop, breathe and think. And come up with a way to win a plan to win, and once you get it going, you must keep going.

So you do it. Do it now. Breathe and think so you can win.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

