Future In Color: Black Economic Blueprint Launches Ahead Of March On Washington 60th Anniversary

As the nation prepares to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the historic March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, a groundbreaking initiative known as Future in Color is set to launch.

Officially launching on Friday and founded by serial entrepreneur and social innovator Le’Kiesha French, the visionary endeavor is aiming to bolster economic prospects within the Black community and close the racial wealth gap by 2045.

Future in Color

The dynamic trio of French and her partners, fintech executive Ashley Bell and former New York Assemblyman and Atlas Strategy Group CEO Michael Blake, aims to leverage their expertise and vision to reshape the narrative surrounding Black economic empowerment.

Future in Color stands on four robust pillars: innovation, ownership, investment and advocacy. This approach centers around the concept of the Black GDP — a cumulative economic contribution and potential of Black and brown communities across the globe. By fostering a thriving Black GDP, Future in Color seeks not only to shape economic landscapes but also to drive technological advancements, market disruptions and transformative solutions that can catalyze societal progress.

“By fostering innovation within the Black global diaspora, we not only challenge the status quo but also ensure that we are creators, not just consumers, in the narrative of the future,” French said in a press release sent to NewsOne announcing the initiative.

As it unfolds, Future in Color is set against the historical backdrop of the original March on Washington in 1963, which set the stage for Martin Luther King Jr.’s legendary “I Have a Dream” speech. Future in Color also serves as both a tribute to the historic speech’s legacy and a continuation of its vision.

The 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom

The historic March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, which took place on Aug. 28, 1963, aimed to address racial inequality, segregation and economic injustice faced by Black Americans. The march also brought together a diverse gathering of approximately 260,000 participants on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. The day’s highlight was King Jr.’s powerful “I Have a Dream” speech, which articulated a vision for racial harmony and economic equality.

The march’s demands and called for civil rights, desegregation, voting rights and equal job opportunities, playing a major role in propelling legislative changes, including the landmark Civil Rights Act of 1964.

In 2023, the march’s legacy endures as a symbol of unity, peaceful protest and the ongoing struggle for justice.

The post Future In Color: Black Economic Blueprint Launches Ahead Of March On Washington 60th Anniversary appeared first on NewsOne.

