How To Win With Gratitude | Dr. Willie Jolley

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

In the day and this time of challenge and change, I want to give you tips to create your own comeback. The strategy is to think about what you are grateful for because whatever you focus on longest becomes the strongest. I want you to stop right now. Stop right now and focus on something you’re grateful for.

It doesn’t have to be. A big thing, just something, anything. Maybe you are grateful for waking up this morning, you know, it didn’t have to be that way. Maybe you’re grateful for running water when you turn on the knob. Maybe you are grateful for electricity to turn on this program. Whatever. Buying something to be grateful for. See the more you feel gratitude, the more you become strong and the stronger you will become. And the more hope you have. And the more hope you have, the more you are able to move forward into the future with power, it is your choice.

So choose gratitude and get busy living your dreams today.

