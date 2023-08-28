CeCe Winans Announces the Final Dates of The Believe For It Fall Tour

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

(Los Angeles, CA) — CeCe Winans, the acclaimed and iconic gospel artist, is thrilled to announce the final dates of her highly anticipated Believe For It Tour; sponsored by Compassion International and produced by Transparent Productions. Winans has captivated audiences worldwide with her soul-stirring performances and the last six concert dates will finally make its way to key markets like New York, Atlanta and Baltimore that have been looking forward to its arrival.

The resolute support of new and long-time fans has spoken loudly at the box office. The tour has been a resounding success, encompassing a total of 60 ticketed events. It began in September 2022 in Indianapolis, IN and will culminate in Fall 2023. Throughout the tour, Winans has led concerts across 27 states, Washington DC, and even gone internationally to three countries, The Bahamas, St. Lucia, and England.

As the Believe For It Tour reaches its grand finale, Winans is excited to share these meaningful moments with special guests Jenn Johnson and Todd Dulaney. Both accomplished artists known for their heartfelt worship and powerful songwriting will blend right into the nights of praise that have been selling out since the tour began.

Winans goes on to share, “It has been amazing to have the opportunity to tour and sing these songs across the country. I think my favorite memory of the Believe For It Tour has been the feeling of true unity in worship that the audiences have brought to every single night. I am so excited to have Jenn and Todd joining me on these final dates as we wrap up the tour while looking to the future. God is so good.”

CeCe Winans invites everyone from all walks of life to join her on this musical journey that’s far more than a concert. Her incredible voice, inspired by her unwavering faith continues to make an impact wherever she goes. These final dates will be the last opportunity for fans to be a part of this worship experience.

Believe For It Tour Final Six Dates With Jenn Johnson and Todd Dulaney:

October 11 – Charlotte, NC – Bojangles Coliseum

October 12 – New York, NY (Brooklyn) – Kings Theater

October 13 – Baltimore, MD – Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

October 18 – Atlanta, GA – The Fox Theatre

October 19 – St. Louis, MO Chaifetz Arena

Tour Dates Already Announced and On-Sale:

August 6 – Paducah, KY – The Carson Center

August 17 – Philadelphia, PA – The Dell Music Center

August 20- Indianapolis, IN – Indiana State Fair

September 15 – Nashville, TN – The Fisher Center

September 16 – Wilkesboro, NC – Faithfest

September 29 – South Bend, IN – Notre Dame

To purchase tickets and find more information about the BFI Tour, please visit www.cecewinans.com. (Pre-Sale Password: BELIEVE)

