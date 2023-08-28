Dr. Antipas L. Harris Convenes 2nd Oxford Colloquy in 2024 New College at the University of Oxford April 7-12, 2024

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Greetings with Jesus’ joy!

We are excited announce that Dr. Antipas L. Harris will once again be convening a cohort of Christian leaders at the University of Oxford in 2024!

Because of this amazing opportunity, this invitation is now being extended all of our Christian leaders. The next Oxford Colloquy will take place April 7-12, 2024, at New College. New College is one of the oldest colleges – founded in 1379 – at the University of Oxford. The theme of the 2024 Oxford Colloquy will be “The Role of Faith in the Public Square.” In an increasingly dangerous, and both secularizing and religiously pluralistic world, it is apropos that Christian leaders convene to ponder the question: “What does it mean to bear Christian witness in our contemporary world?”

The following outlines the sub-topics to be explored:

The Bible and Contemporary Society

A Diverse Church in the Contemporary World

Faith, Economics, and the Marketplace

Faith and Medicine

Bearing Faithful Witness Amid Religious Pluralism

Six Friends in Matthew 25

Faith and Politics

The following outlines the goals and objectives of the colloquy

Intellectual discourse on topics related to the role of faith in the public square

Institutional connections with other churches, businesses, and nonprofits represented at the colloquy

Networking with senior national and international Christian leaders and professionals from a wide-range of vocations

Theological exchange in the halls of one of the world’s oldest institutions is not only rewarding but highly valued by past Delegates

To honor the Resident Delegates’ completion of the Colloquy, each Delegate will receive a frame-worthy Resident Delegate Certificate

Click Here or go directly to our site to @https://theurcnorfolk.com/oxford2024/oxford2024

learn more about this once-in-a-lifetime experience and register today.

Don’t miss this amazing opportunity!

Last year, we SOLD OUT early, so register now and join us in 2024!

