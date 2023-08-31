Think Your Way To Success | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Think Your Way To Success”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

I want to give you tips to create your greater comeback. I’ve learned that the old saying is true, whatever you think about and focus on longest become stronger, so think good thoughts and every time a negative thought tries to dominate or come into your mind you say no no no no no.

Think about what you are grateful for today and combine that with your future dreams and will be filled with good and strong and wonderful images and you will be amazed how you will start to think better and feel better. So dream big and think about what you want and then get going to make it happen. I know that this time of setbacks is tough, but a setback is nothing but a setup for a greater comeback.

So know that everything changes for those who are willing to make every day a better day. If you do, you will see greater success in your life and in your achievements.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

