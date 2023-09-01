Dante Bowe Introduces New Song ‘Wind Me Up’ on Get Up | Introducing

Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter Dante Bowe introduces his song ‘Wind Me Up’ with an exclusive Get Up debut!

“It’s about love and how it’s easy to fall in love but it’s hard to stay in love…I think what the world needs now more than ever is positive love,” he says to describe the song.

Though his time with the gospel music collective Maverick City Music has come to an end, it’s only the beginning for what is in store. Dante has been experiencing many fresh starts lately, having recently launched a record label (TRUE Music), embarking on a completely solo career, and progressing into a new direction with his music.

“[Solo artistry] has pretty much been the same. While I was in Maverick, I was still being nominated for Grammys on my own…At this point, it became more simple than anything…It became more about what God was doing in me and through me,” he stated.

Bowe explains that he is currently exploring himself as an artist, and keeping his integrity in tack in the process. He reminds fans that “the greatest point of tension is right before the break through!”

Be sure to download and stream everything by Dante Bowe, especially his new hit Wind Me Up’!

