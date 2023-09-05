PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Tuesday September 5th 2023

Indianapolis African American Quality of Life Initiative Round RFP Announcement Round 3 –

Indianapolis Urban Leaguehttps://iaaqli.org/funding-opportunities/

“GRANT FUNDING 3The Indianapolis African American Quality of Life Initiative (IAAQLI), a place-based partnership between the National Urban League (NUL), the Indianapolis Urban League (IUL), and the African American Coalition of Indianapolis (AACI), is accepting applications for Round 3 funding. The initiative is being funded through a $100 million grant from Lilly Endowment, Inc. to the National Urban League. IAAQLI will recommend funding to NUL for 501C3 organizations and their community partnerships that provide solutions to address critical issues facing Indianapolis’ African American community.”

“Interested organizations should review this page to check application requirements. Applicants are encouraged to review all tutorial videos to learn about how to prepare for the grant process and how to complete and submit an application.

Awards will be announced in January.

For all rounds of funding, the IAAQLI Management Team, in partnership with the National Urban League, the Indianapolis Urban League and the African American Coalition of Indianapolis, has the option to transfer dollars within or across its strategies.

The total dollar amount allocated for the five issue areas will not change.”https://iaaqli.org/funding-opportunities/

We Spoke To Judy O’Bannon, Former First Lady of Indiana, Wife of Former Governor Frank O’Bannon.