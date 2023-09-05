Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

God Is Good! ALL THE TIME!

For today’s Joy’s & Concerns in the Get Up! Church, “GRIFF” brings up Africa & how nobody likes flies!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Nobody likes flies all around the world. OK? It ain’t just us in America. Flies are not liked by anybody. I’m in South Africa right now, and I’m having separation anxiety already because I leave tomorrow and this trip just. Oh, man, it just hit different.

We had our first festival in a province that was 4 hours away from Johannesburg and getting to meet the comedians from all around man Tanzania, I met the funniest dude from Tanzania to the funniest dude from Nairobi. There was people here from everywhere man I cried.

I’m so grateful and so thankful and so filled with joy that I would be able to be who I am to y’all. And to who I am to everybody else at the same time, and I ain’t gotta switch and I ain’t gotta change and I ain’t gotta be this way with them. And this way I just get to be authentically me and Cheryl usher. Cheryl reminded me of something that’s comedy that I did a long time ago, man. And I was like I’ve grown from then. Look at me like the whole Christian now out here. Glorifying the Lord. Now look somebody in their car right now is saying ain’t he alright!?

Now somebody is saying Griff just get dual citizenship. I’m working on it. You get to say, ain’t you alright? Somebody else saying Griff. When you gonna take me to Africa? I’m working on it. You get to say, aren’t you all right?!

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Joys & Concerns: “Nobody Lies Flies, Even People In Africa” [Watch] was originally published on getuperica.com