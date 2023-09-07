PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Thursday September 7th 2023

6th Annual Nancy’s Ride – Saturday September 23rd At 8:00 AM | Tabernacle Presbyterian Church 418 East 34th Street, Indianapolis, IN,

More Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/313522544409551?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A%5B%5D%7D

About:

“Freewheelin’ Community Bikes will host its signature event, Nancy’s Ride on Saturday September 23, 2023 in the heart of Mapleton Fall Creek neighborhood at 34th and Central Avenue.

All ride proceeds will benefit Freewheelin’ Community Bikes, a 501(c)3 youth development organization that connects youth with skills for life over a shared passion for the bicycle.

Nancy’s Ride, named in honor of founder Nancy Stimson, is a welcoming, inclusive ride for all cyclists with the goal of sharing Freewheelin’s love of supporting youth cycling. Fundraising is encouraged! Riders are invited to crowdsource additional support for their participation in the ride.

The event has distance rides of varying lengths and a family-oriented Destination Ride (10K, or 6.2 miles) that explore area sites of interest.

Event Schedule:

Friday, September 22, 202311:00 AM-2:00 PM

Early Packet Pick up at Freewheelin’ Community Bikes

Saturday, September 23, 2023

8:00-9:30 AM – Registration and Packet Pick up

9:00-12:00pm Family Fun Zone area open

9:00-1:00 PM – Distance Rides (North, West, East) Start

9:15-10:15 AM – Destination Ride Starts

11:00 AM-1:00 PM – Lunch

1:00 PM – Course Closed

This event is for the whole family. There will be a family fun zone area with hands on activities.We look forward to riding with you!”

Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Sport’s Writer Danny Bridges Was Live On Community Connection!

