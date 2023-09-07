Be Prepared for Greatness | Ericaism

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Listen preparation is big in my life. Being prepared for what is to come mentally being prepared for what God has prepared for me requires a crazy amount of discipline. And while I have something great coming up like this album, this I love you album on September the 15th. The promo tour that goes with it is a bit overwhelming because it’s a lot of work, but I know that it is a part of what God has called me to.

So ways that I prepare is not just getting ready for the interviews and the conversations, but it’s also being spiritually prepared. Which means fasting, which means pushing back my plate, making way for the Holy Spirit to speak to me, by letting go of some of my normals.

By allowing myself to surrender totally and completely to the father, for him to speak loud and clear, here’s what I love about preparing myself spiritually for what is to come. It literally keeps me from getting to that place of worry. And if you are in any kind of business in your life, the worry is almost a natural part, and it takes intention and knowing who you are with making sure you don’t allow that worry to drive you to a place of stress and fear. So if God said he’s going to take care of me, that’s what I have to tell myself. If I believe that he is giving me something for the world, then I don’t have to worry about who will not accept it or who won’t be on board. I have to focus on who I’m called to.

I know that there’s somebody that we’re all called to, whatever that place and stage walk in that confidence and thank God for what he has prepared for you. If his word tells us I know the thoughts that I think toward you, thoughts of good and not evil, to give you a hope in the future.