Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The Importance Of Asking Questions”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

One of the keys to success is to ask questions to figure out what your best options are. One amazing way to do this is to ask yourself for advice. Yeah, think about it. If a friend came up to you and asked you for advice, you will almost always give them your best thinking.

So do the same for yourself. Take a moment and ask yourself for your own best advice. Then be willing to ask the advice of those who you respect. Scripture says that there’s safety and the multitude of counselors, and then remember what the Lord told you to ask, and you shall receive, seek, and you shall find knock, and the door will be open unto you. So keep asking and you will find it and be amazed at the answers you will get from yourself qnd from people who you respect who can help you win.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

The Importance Of Asking Questions| Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com