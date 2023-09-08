Ahead of his performance at One Fam Fest, R&B crooner J. Brown stops by the Foxy studios to chat with Karen Clark about his latest album, The Art of Making Love. As a self-proclaimed “hopeless romantic,” he tells us about what he’s looking for in a woman (yes, he’s single) and the inspiration behind his music. He also shares who he hopes to work with in the future.
You can catch him hitting the stage at One Fam Fest on Saturday, Sept. 9! CLICK HERE for more details!
J. Brown Discusses Latest Album Ahead of One Fam Fest Performance was originally published on foxync.com
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Israel Houghton Reveals Divorce From Wife, Accepts Blame: ‘I Failed And Sinned In My Marriage’
-
Community Connection Wednesday August 16th 2023
-
Community Connection Wednesday August 2nd 2023
-
Join The @PraiseIndy Mobile Text Club!
-
Community Connection Friday August 18th 2023
-
Praise Indy Community Calendar