Kirk Franklin Is Number 1 On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart Again This Week (Week of September 9, 2023)

Kirk Franklin lands his 10th leader on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart as “All Things” ascends to No. 1 for a 2nd week in row.

With the coronation, Franklin ties Tamela Mann for the most Gospel Airplay No. 1s, dating to the chart’s 2005 launch. James Fortune & FIYA follow with eight leaders.

“All Things,” which Franklin penned and produced solo, is the lead single from his album Father’s Day, due Oct. 6.

“‘All Things’ being the first single off my upcoming album is very special to me,” Franklin tells Billboard. “I’m so glad it resonated with the listeners and made it to the top of the Billboard Gospel Airplay chart. This [is my] 10th No. 1, but this one really hits different. Once the full album drops, you’ll see why. Let’s go!”

For Franklin, “All Things” follows “Bless Me,” a collaboration with Maverick City Music that reached No. 26 on Gospel Airplay in March. Before that, “Kingdom” with Maverick City Music and featuring Naomi Raine and Chandler Moore ruled for three frames beginning last October. He most recently reigned solo with “Strong God” for two weeks in December 2020.

Franklin first topped Gospel Airplay with his third chart entry, “Looking for You,” for 18 weeks beginning in November 2005.

The singer-songwriter will embark on The Reunion Tour alongside The Clark Sisters, Israel Houghton, David and Tamela Mann and Tye Tribbett, beginning Sept. 28 in Bridgeport, CT. The trek is set to run through Nov. 24 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Billboard Gospel Air Play Chart

Week of September 9, 2023

1. All Things Kirk Franklin

2. Always Peace Brian Courtney Wilson

3. Feel Alright (Blessed) Erica Campbell

4. Great God Demetrius West and The Jesus Promoters f/Lisa Carter-Cork

5. I Wanna Say Thank You James Grear & Company F/Maurette Brown Clark

6. Lord, Do It For Me Zacardi Cortz (GREATEST GAINER FOR THE WEEK)

7. Heaven Anthony David and Angela Blessett

8. Miracles Kierra Sheard f/Pastor Mike Jr.

9. I Believe God Jekalyn Carr

10. Revival Jules Juda f/Leek Spence, Tasha Page Lockhart, Sara Jakes Roberts

11. No Stressin Damon Little F/ Angie Stone

12. It’s Working Todd Dulaney f/Hezekiah Walker

13. Speak Your Name Anthony Brown

14. The Promise The Mississippi Mass Choir F/Stan Jones and Myron Butler

15. Only One Night Tho Tye Tribbett

16. Live Again Kelontae Gavin

17. Let Go, Let God Erica Reed f/Mark Kibble

18. My Mind’s Made Up Darius Brooks and the Tommies Reunion

19. Reminder JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise

20. See The Goodness Vashawn Mitchell f/Donnie McClurkin

Kirk Franklin Is Number 1 On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart Again This Week (Week of September 9, 2023) was originally published on praisedc.com