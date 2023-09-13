Follow God | Faith Walking

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

So this is great scripture that my husband had to learn when he was a kid, that we are currently teaching to our children. It’s Deuteromomy 28 1-14, it’s a long and I’m not going to read the whole thing, but it starts, and if you faithfully obey the voice of the Lord your God, being careful to do all his commandments that I command you today, the Lord your God will set you high above all nations of the earth and all these blessings, so come upon you and overtake you if you obey the voice of the Lord your God bless shall you be in the city. Bless shall you be in the field. Blessed shall be the fruit of your womb and the fruit of your ground, and the fruit of your cattle. And it goes on to tell you all the blessings that follow obedience.e.

Here is what I want us to process today. Following is all through Scripture and a lot of times we just say I just want to follow God. But if following God doesn’t include the other things that he tells us to do. Then you’re going to miss out on what he’s called you to do. Because whether you’re talking about going to church leadership, feeding the hungry, winning souls, to Christ, being forgiving, g gracious, all of those include following God. And if you’re only following God for the blessings then, are you really following him or are you just in a line at a store you’re going to miss out on the beauty of the relationship with God. God’s goodness that has nothing to do with me.

I can’t earn his goodness. I can’t earn his love. He loves just because that’s what he is. He is love. He’s not keeping a scorecard of where you went to church this many times. And you pray this many times and so that means you can get blessed. I just give him my heart. I surrender and say yes to him and all that he has ordained. And so that’s where I believe that sometimes it gets a little confusing for people. What has God ordained me to do in my life, especially for those of you who like, I don’t really have to go to church. I’m sorry I got on my own. I don’t want to be that people. But if the word tells us that we’re supposed to honor and listen, and that some words only come through a man or woman of God, then we are missing out on the other things that he has. Yes, follow God, but follow what he has ordained. Follow what he has called to be. Follow what his word tells us we should be doing, right. We’re not just. It’s just me and God. And I’m not looking at nobody else. And I’m not talking to nobody else.

In the scripture, Jesus rocked with the disciples, 12 of them right. He didn’t just walk by himself. There were people always partnered with someone, so we should live in community. That’s what. If you really pay attention, love your neighbor as yourself. It didn’t say don’t fool your neighbors because they’re crazy. It says honor your neighbor’s honor. Yes, that’s what the word says. And when you follow God, you also follow what he has ordained.

You got to get in the word to find that out, though.

