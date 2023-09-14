Community Connection Wednesday September 13th 2023
Current Indianapolis Mayor, Joe Hogsett Is Seeking A Third Term. He Joined Us Live On Community Connection To Answer Your Question’s And Gave His Perspectives!
Full Platform Info Here: https://joehogsett.com/?fbclid=IwAR3uZ4FAZZq7CNQsU1Bm7xrxgcQjAuhWn6Dd9SIiZK7rWXLoyqRr-sagj6U
4 Main Issues On Joe Hogsett’s Platform:
- Building A Better Future For Our Children
- Growing Our Economy
- Investing In Our Infrastructure
- Prioritizing Public Safety & Safer Neighborhoods
