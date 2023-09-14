Listen Live
Community Connection Wednesday September 13th 2023

Published on September 14, 2023

Current Indianapolis Mayor, Joe Hogsett Is Seeking A Third Term. He Joined Us Live On Community Connection To Answer Your Question’s And Gave His Perspectives!

Full Platform Info Here: https://joehogsett.com/?fbclid=IwAR3uZ4FAZZq7CNQsU1Bm7xrxgcQjAuhWn6Dd9SIiZK7rWXLoyqRr-sagj6U

4 Main Issues On Joe Hogsett’s Platform:

  1. Building A Better Future For Our Children
  2. Growing Our Economy
  3. Investing In Our Infrastructure
  4. Prioritizing Public Safety & Safer Neighborhoods

