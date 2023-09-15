Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “How To Become The Best Version Of Yourself”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

We talked recently about the fact that many people today are living lives of quiet desperation. Not only is it a tough time on the outside, but they’re struggling on the inside. Statistics say that many people are depressed and are struggling with their mental health during these challenging times. You need a dose of confidence that God has in his hands, be confident that you are blessed with gifts and talents and you are able to use them to help yourself and others to live better. And now is a great time for that godly confidence that godly faith today.

Look yourself in the mirror and have a conversation with yourself and tell yourself. God bless me with ability and and and all sorts of great abilities. Today I’m going to be the best version of me that I can be. Say it daily and live it daily and you will win more. I know it’s true because I know that you have greatness inside of you.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

How To Become The Best Version Of Yourself | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com