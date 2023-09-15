PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Friday September 15th 2023

Fresh Sound: From A Worshiper’s Heart | Facilitated By Bishop Marvin Sapp | This Saturday September 16th At 1:30 PM – A Part Of The Fresh Anointing Conference 2023

View Info On The Whole Conference & Other Event’s Happening The 14th – 17th Here: http://www.lwgatesministries.org/freshanointing?fbclid=IwAR20IIpgOz37XzrHHi3pf1w9QGtAi22_jmo6WedFw_uAq1r_uAJS-6Dhtns

Adult Outpatient Programs Available At The Sandra Eskenazi Health Mental Health Center.About: Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center provides outpatient services to clients 18 years and older who have been primarily diagnosed with thought disorders.

Request An Appointment Here: https://www.eskenazihealth.edu/mental-health/adult/outpatient?fbclid=IwAR38kqTcqdZq9efYRIGFBimE0NC32n7oVbXHRL584ciBNgO6c5uvqwm1t-g

More Info: “Part of an evidenced-based treatment program, teams go out into the community to support clients who have not benefited from more traditional services and are frequent users of emergency, inpatient, state hospital and legal services. Consisting of a supervisor, prescriber, nurses, clinicians, case managers and a certified recovery specialist, each team has an on-call crisis phone available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”