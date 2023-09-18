PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Monday September 18th 2023

#JUSTICE4BABYG And All Stolen Lives By IMPD | Tomorrow (Tuesday) Sept 19th at Noon, Located At The Prosecutor’s Office 251 E. Ohio St. | – Presented By The Hovey Street Church Of Christ

“No One Should Be Shot In The Back”

2023 MLK Days of Service | Tuesday September 19th and Wednesday, September 20th From 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM | Watkins Park Family Center 2360 Dr. MLK Jr. St, Indianapolis, IN 46208 – Presented By The Indiana Civil Rights Commission

Volunteers Needed!

Volunteer Check-In begins at 8:30 AM each day at the Watkins Park Family Center. Light breakfast refreshments will be served from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM. A boxed lunch will be served in the afternoon.

Info: https://www.in.gov/icrc/events-and-programs/mlk-jr.-days-of-service-2022/?fbclid=IwAR3HRvj0idDZwk07AEEJ4SH3TLbo5hV0WzZlKJHoScTQZTGJQsa4AHn7MuI

The Girl in the Yellow Scarf Documentary Screenings |

About: “The Girl in the Yellow Scarf Documentary takes you beyond the headlines of the Civil Rights murder mystery that unfolded on the main thoroughfare in Martinsville, Indiana in 1968.”

2 Screenings:

Thursday September 21st at 7:30 PMKan Kan Cinema And Brasserie 1258 Windsor St. Indianapolis, IN Tickets – $12 Found at https://www.goelevent.com/Kan-KanCinemaandBrasserie/e/THEGIRLINTHEYELLOWSCARF?fbclid=IwAR3W7OSrIpjv4s5Nu3dGRoK8rHn6bGmm0njpvAPOpeUsYlCz4K_3LBTMLOo

Saturday September 23 At 7pm Princess Theatre, 330 N. Main Street, Rushville, Indiana Tickets $10 Call: City Hall (765) 932-3735 All Proceeds Benefit the Carol Jenkins Davis Community Park

More on the film::”For more than 50-years the stabbing death of 21-year old Carol Jenkins has impacted the lives of African Americans and Indiana University students in Central Indiana. At the same time the City of Martinsville has struggled to change its national reputation as a racist former Sundown Town.

For 33-years Carol’s case went unsolved until a series of reports by Investigative Reporter, Sandra Chapman prompted a woman to come forward with a stunning secret. She told Chapman: “If the girl had a yellow scarf and was killed with a screwdriver my father could be the killer.” It was a story she also relayed to police.

But the arrest of Kenneth Richmond, failed to bring full justice to Carol’s family or to remove the stain on Martinsville.

Then in 2017, in the wake of a nation’s unrest, both the rural communities where Carol lived and died faced a reckoning with race relations. The outcome now: an emerging legacy of hope for Carol Jenkins.

This compelling, historical account builds on Chapman’s years of investigative work, and the recollections and of exclusive key witnesses all as the U.S. Department of Justice tries once more to bring complete justice to Carol’s case.”