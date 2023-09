PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Tuesday September 19th 2023

Today Is National Voter Registration Day! Election Day Is Tuesday November 7th 2023

Register To Vote Or Check Your Registration Here: https://indianavoters.in.gov/

Learn More About National Voter Registration Day Here: https://nationalvoterregistrationday.org/

The 39th Annual Circle City Classic Is This Saturday September 23rd At Lucas Oil Stadium. FOOTBALL IS BACK!

“Football is back at this year’s Circle City Classic! The 39th Annual Circle City Classic® will feature the Mississippi Valley State University Delta Devils against the North Carolina Central University Eagles Saturday, September 23, 2023, at 3:00 PM EST. at Lucas Oil Stadium.”

https://circlecityclassic.com/

Purchase Tickets Here: https://www.ticketmaster.com/circle-city-classic-tickets/artist/836514?fbclid=IwAR1UEewCf5-XhJI_DbaCArFT4TIjqbPnJqLrsLp54sqVzcojNV9ZzAQ2ZN0

See The Full Calendar Of Events Here: https://circlecityclassic.com/2023-calendar-of-events/