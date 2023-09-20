PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Wednesday September 20th 2023

Open Lines With Host Tina Cosby & Contributing Analyst James Patterson 1 – 2:30 PM

2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Indianapolis, IN Saturday, September 30th, 2023 With The Event Start 9:00 AM.- Presented By The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter

Register For The Walk Here: https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2023/IN-GreaterIndiana?fr_id=16550&pg=entry&fbclid=IwAR32y6InL5TUJlfBwOzdYnuy3N4XeAbFLtYJ0-599RDOfjv0A8m09uoticU

“All funds raised through Walk to End Alzheimer’s further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association. The Alzheimer’s Association is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax-deductible as allowed by law.Event Start 9:00 AMRoute Length: 1 mile and 2.5 mileLocation: IUPUI’s Michael A. Carroll Stadium1001 W New York StreetIndianapolis, IN”

For More Info Contact:

Morgan Jessup

317.587.2214

mojessup@alz.org