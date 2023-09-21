PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Thursday September 21st 2023

#DefiningU | A Day of Exploration for BIPOC Women + Girls | Free Event | This Sunday, September 24th 12:00 Noon – 3:00 PM |The AMP at 16 Tech 1220 Waterway Boulevard Indianapolis, IN 46202 – Presented By – Lisa’s Girls (Lisa’s Girls Inc.)

Register Here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/definingu-a-day-of-exploration-for-bipoc-women-girls-tickets-713650306277?aff=oddtdtcreator&fbclid=IwAR0bicOOQp0QCg-3HjNc1HQBmFNQqEV2uczCoYz53w74CtTxVX5NlS2-9A8

About The Event:

“Join us on Sunday, September 24th from 12pm – 3pm EST for a leadership empowerment event serving BIPOC women and girls ages 10+Attendees will enjoy refreshments, free giveaways, and workshops hosted by special guests with topics ranging from self-discovery, leadership, life skills, networking and more!Don’t miss this FREE event coming to Indianapolis, IN this fall. RSVP today!Learn more at http://www.lisasgirls.com”

Award Winning Journalist Alexis Rogers Launches Lisa’s Girls – Lisa’s Girls Inc.

Info: https://www.lisasgirls.com/?fbclid=IwAR3cuJC33EwwD_NFSp3zCtDkTiJ6ULcmoKA1FBY-el7nnN4eeTvzk9-OIkw

What Is Lisa’s Girls:

“Lisa’s Girls is 501c3 that mobilizes skills, resources and tools to enhance the agency of BIPOC women and girls in reshaping what leadership looks like, creating intergenerational change towards empowering, culturally diverse spaces.”

More Info:

“We add needed color (gender, racial and cultural diversity) to the leadership spectrum!

Our program was initially created as a Girl Scout Gold award project in 2008. It blossomed beautifully into a dynamic 501c3.

Women of color, Black women statistically among the highest, face unfair expectations, unique challenges, and biased assumptions about where they fit in the workplace and home lives that differ from their counterparts.

Through our curriculum, guided mentorship program and resource-building virtual and in-person events, Lisa’s Girls aims to provide needed life skills and leadership support and cultivate better-cultured communities.

Each girl and woman will leave this program changed, mentored and a part of a community of leaders who create other leaders and leave the environment around them a better place. ”

Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Sport’s Writer Danny Bridges Joined Us Live On Community Connection!

Subscribe to the Indianapolis Recorder Here:https://indianapolisrecorder.com/?fbclid=IwAR30LlgAwK1tyzcRRvPiFMbDIqaHWNCyi17w0HIhjVTW-hWufuWr5SZhfGU