Gospel singer Anisa Fowlers joins the Get Up church for an exclusive premiere of her new song, an old phrase freshened up in a new way, ‘Jesus All The Way’.

This “dope message with a dope beat” not only brought Anisa out of her comfort zone as an artist, but encourages listeners and other believers to do the same.

“God is so multifaceted and so creative, and we don’t have to just be in one particular lane. I want to give someone confidence to step out of their box,” she says.

The Trinidadian-bred mother of three is a worship leader and independent artist. She wants listeners to be reminded that “no matter what you’re going through, just slap Jesus on it and it’s going to be alright”.

Anisa is based in New York, but can be connected with on social media! Keep up with her everywhere @anisaworships

Introducing Anisa Fowler’s Hit ‘Jesus All The Way’ | Get Up Exclusive was originally published on getuperica.com