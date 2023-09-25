Listen Live
Community Connection

Community Connection Monday September 25th 2023

Published on September 25, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click to Listen Live
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

Community Connection Monday September 25th 2023

A Full Show Of Open Lines On Community Connection With Your Host Tina Cosby!

Some Topics Discussed:

Circle City Classic, Congress, Street Takeovers, Immigration, and more!

More from Praise Indy

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close