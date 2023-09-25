Community Connection Monday September 25th 2023
A Full Show Of Open Lines On Community Connection With Your Host Tina Cosby!
Some Topics Discussed:
Circle City Classic, Congress, Street Takeovers, Immigration, and more!
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Maeta Talks Music & Performing in Her Hometown with B. Swift
-
Deitrick Haddon Ex-wife, Damita Haddon, Finally Breaks Her Silence!
-
Join The @PraiseIndy Mobile Text Club!
-
Butter Art Fair Presented By Gang Gang Kicked Off In Indianapolis
-
Radio One General Promotional Rules
-
Praise Indy Community Calendar