Register To Attend Erica Campbell’s Album Release + Concert In Indy!

Published on September 28, 2023

Register below to attend Erica Campbell’s album release party and concert on October 5th at New Direction Church!

Album being released: “I Love You”

Address: 5530 East 38th Street Indianapolis, IN 46218

Doors open: 6:30PM

Show start: 7:30PM

Host: Lamar Campbell!

*If you do not register and attend you will be directed to an overflow room to watch the performance through a live feed.*

We can’t wait to see you there!

