Radio One Baltimore’s 2023 Bra-Cast

Published on October 2, 2023

Radio One Baltimore’s 2023 BraCast Dynamic Lead

Source: Creative Services / iONEDigital


Join the Radio One Baltimore team on October 19th for our Bra-Cast!

We are asking for new bra donations to help benefit women in need this Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Time: 9am-4pm

Date: October 19

Location: 1705 Whitehead Road

The post Radio One Baltimore’s 2023 Bra-Cast appeared first on 92 Q.

Radio One Baltimore’s 2023 Bra-Cast  was originally published on 92q.com

