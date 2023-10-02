The Queen of Christmas is bringing Christmas Cheer to the Charm City!
Live Nation announced Monday that Mariah Carey is bringing her cheer to Baltimore this December.
“Merry Christmas One and All!” tour stops at the CFG Bank Arena on Friday, December 15.
Tickets will be available via several presales beginning on Wednesday, October 4 at 10 a.m. General sale begins on Friday, October 6 at 10 a.m. at Live Nation.
American Express card members can purchase tickets beginning Wednesday, October 4 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, October 5 at 10 p.m.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The post Mariah Carey’s Christmas Tour Is Coming To Baltimore appeared first on 92 Q.
Mariah Carey’s Christmas Tour Is Coming To Baltimore was originally published on 92q.com
-
Register For A Chance To Attend Erica Campbell's Album Release + Concert In Indy!
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
Deitrick Haddon Ex-wife, Damita Haddon, Finally Breaks Her Silence!
-
Maeta Talks Music & Performing in Her Hometown with B. Swift
-
Butter Art Fair Presented By Gang Gang Kicked Off In Indianapolis
-
Eastern Star Church
-
Praise Break With Tony Lamont