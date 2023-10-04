Follow The Leader Within | Dr. Willie Jolley

We’ve been talking about principles that help you grow your future by growing yourself. This is taken from my business TED talk, “How to Turn Your Setbacks and the Comebacks with an Attitude of Excellence.”
There’s the leadership seed in you and you can grow it and develop it but you must realize that it takes work. I love this quote from my book “A Setback Is a Setup for a Comeback.“ He who knows not and knows not that he knows not but thinks that he knows is a fool. Leave him alone.”
Now, he who knows not and knows that he knows not is a child. Teach him. He who knows but knows not that he knows he’s asleep. Wake him. But he who knows and uses what he knows is a leader. Follow him or her.
There’s a leader on the inside of each and every one of you. But you must develop that leadership seed inside of you. That leadership seed must be watered fertilized and grown. And you can do that by making a decision. Do it now.
