PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

For anyone who may need emotional support, below is a number of resources that are available 24/7.

The Here2Help Hotline (410-433-5175) and the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) are still working — and can also be reached by calling 988.

GENERAL MENTAL HEALTH RESOURCES:

The post Mental Health Resources For Those Who May Struggling appeared first on 92 Q.

Mental Health Resources For Those Who May Struggling was originally published on 92q.com