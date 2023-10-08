LIVE: Indianapolis Mayoral Debate – Focused On Issues Facing The Indianapolis Black Community

CLOSE
Watch the Indianapolis Mayoral Debate Live!
The Mayoral debate is set for October 8th at 5PM.
More from Praise Indy
-
Register For A Chance To Attend Erica Campbell's Album Release + Concert In Indy!
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
Eastern Star Church
-
Deitrick Haddon Ex-wife, Damita Haddon, Finally Breaks Her Silence!
-
Faith Walking: With Guest Pastor Mike JR
-
Erica Campbell’s ‘I Love You’ Album Release Party + Concert
-
Maeta Talks Music & Performing in Her Hometown with B. Swift