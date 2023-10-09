PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — WWE showed up and showed out for its pay-per-view return to the Circle City.

WWE Fastlane was the company’s first pay-per-view/premium live event in Indianapolis in seven years.

The event was headlined by WWE Superstars like John Cena, LA Knight and Cody Rhodes, with a special appearance from Indy’s own Pat McAfee.

WWE Fastlane set records for the company, including the most-watched and highest-grossing Fastlane in company history. The event also set Fastlane records for viewership, gate and sponsorship.

Fastlane had its own Indy 500/racing theme, complete with racecars and checkered flags throughout Gainbridge Fieldhouse. During the event, Pat McAfee teased the crowd with the idea of WWE returning to Indianapolis to host a WrestleMania. The first and only WrestleMania in Indy was held back in 1992.

Per WWE, “viewership for Fastlane was up 71-percent versus the previous record set in 2021. The sold-out show marked the largest gate ever for any Fastlane, up more than 31 percent versus the previous record set in Cleveland in 2016 and became the highest-grossing WWE event ever held in Indianapolis.”

WIBC/Network Indiana’s Donnie Burgess was there at the event and the post-show press conference.

The post WWE WrestleMania in Indy? WWE Breaks Records for Saturday’s PPV appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

WWE WrestleMania in Indy? WWE Breaks Records for Saturday’s PPV was originally published on wibc.com