IMPD Arrests Man for Third Time, Bond Revoked

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis have arrested the same man on gun charges.

Wendell Curley has been in trouble with the law over gun charges in the past. In July, Curley was on pre-trial release for a past gun case. The Indianapolis Metro Police Department set-up an investigation using its Violent Crime Task Force and Violence Reduction Teams.

During their investigation, police say they caught Curley selling drugs out of his car. When police pulled him over, Curley admitted to having a gun that he shouldn’t have had and told police that he never goes anywhere without it.

IMPD says Wendell Curley was wearing an GPS monitor and also had fake license plates.

Curley has now been arrested on charges of illegal possession of a handgun by a prohibited person, invasion of privacy, fictitious plates, and operating a vehicle without ever having received a license.

His bond has been revoked. He’s previously been charged with multiple felonies, including criminal recklessness with a firearm, dealing meth, and carrying a gun with a license.

The gun that Curley had with him during his latest arrest was stolen, say police.

