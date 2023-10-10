Listen Live
Both Pence’s Condemn Hamas Attacks On Israel

Published on October 10, 2023

Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the FAMiLY Leader summit in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., on Friday, July 16, 2021. Pence headlined the evangelical group's 10th annual leadership summit. Photographer: Rachel Mummey/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Photographer: Rachel Mummey/Bloomberg via Getty Images

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Mike Pence says the U.S. needs to speak with “one voice” that America stands with Israel.

Speaking on CNN’s State of the Union, Pence condemned what he called the worst attack on Israel in 50 years. Saturday’s attack by Hamas comes 50 years after the Yom Kippur War, which was launched by Egypt and Syria on the holiest day on the Jewish calendar.

Pence said the U.S. needs to “stand without apology” as the “leader of the free world.”

The 2024 GOP presidential hopeful criticized candidates Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, and his former boss Donald Trump for wanting to “retreat” from that role.

Pence’s older brother, Rep. Greg Pence (R-IN-6th) says what’s happening in Israel reminds him of his time in the Marines when he was deployed in Lebanon.

“Any time we don’t meet evil with strength, we have to deal with these people,” he said on WISH-TV. “Back in 1983, when they blew up the barracks, the Marine barracks, we left Lebanon, and they continued all the way to 9/11.”

