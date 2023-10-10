PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

LEBANON, Ind. — An annual Halloween event in Boone County will soon be inviting you into the world of “Cirque du So Evil.”

And, if you are not a fan of Spooky Season, never fear. The family-friendly Fright Forest has been running in Lebanon for more than 25 years, and it welcomes Hoosiers of all ages.

This year’s event, which will run over the next two weekends, is considered “The Gravest Show on Earth.” In keeping with the circus theme, you may see performances by the Peru Amateur Circus on October 15th.

If you would like to attend, head to the Boone County 4H Fairgrounds between October 13th and 15th, or between October 20th and 21st. Continue reading for a detailed schedule.

Complete Schedule:

October 13 – FrightDay the 13th: Ticket prices will be $13 for adults.

– FrightDay the 13th: Ticket prices will be $13 for adults. October 14 – Lane Beard Night: 13% of ticket proceeds will go to help our former volunteer Lane Beard cover medical costs.

– Lane Beard Night: 13% of ticket proceeds will go to help our former volunteer Lane Beard cover medical costs. October 15 – Scareless Sunday: Self-guided, no scare Treat Trail; Peru Amateur Circus performs and teaches skills; costume contest.

– Scareless Sunday: Self-guided, no scare Treat Trail; Peru Amateur Circus performs and teaches skills; costume contest. October 20 – Freaky Friday Food Drive: $13 entry for anyone donating a non-perishable food item.

– Freaky Friday Food Drive: $13 entry for anyone donating a non-perishable food item. October 21 – Emergency Personnel Night: $13 admission for Fire, Police and EMT personnel (ID required).

Hours will be 7:30 to 11 p.m. most days, with Scareless Sunday activities running from 2 to 6 p.m.

Get tickets online here, or at the door.

The post 2023’s Fright Forest Opens This Weekend appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

2023’s Fright Forest Opens This Weekend was originally published on wibc.com