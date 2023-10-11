INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead, and two others are hurt after a shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis.
Public Info Officer Samone Burris with Indianapolis Metro Police says it was a disturbance that eventually led to the shooting. An adult male died at the scene.
Another man and a woman were also shot and taken to the hospital. They’re in critical but stable condition, says IMPD.
Police say the incident was contained and detectives are not looking for a suspect.
The post IMPD: One Person Dead, Two Hurt in Hotel Shooting appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
IMPD: One Person Dead, Two Hurt in Hotel Shooting was originally published on wibc.com
-
Register For A Chance To Attend Erica Campbell's Album Release + Concert In Indy!
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Eastern Star Church
-
Faith Walking: With Guest Pastor Mike JR
-
Deitrick Haddon Ex-wife, Damita Haddon, Finally Breaks Her Silence!
-
Erica Campbell’s ‘I Love You’ Album Release Party + Concert
-
Peterman Brothers Tailgate On Georgia Street | October 29th