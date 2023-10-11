A seventh-grade BCPSS student was taken into custody on Wednesday after a loaded handgun was found in his possession.
According to reports from CBS Baltimore, the student attends Joseph C. Briscoe Academy.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Reports state the student left the school and returned with the gun after an altercation with a staff member. Baltimore City Schools Police were awaiting the student’s return to school after he said that he would return with a gun.
Fortunately, no one was injured.
Stay with us for updates.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The post Seventh Grader After Altercation With Baltimore City Public School Staff Member appeared first on 92 Q.
Seventh Grader After Altercation With Baltimore City Public School Staff Member was originally published on 92q.com
-
Register For A Chance To Attend Erica Campbell's Album Release + Concert In Indy!
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Eastern Star Church
-
Faith Walking: With Guest Pastor Mike JR
-
Deitrick Haddon Ex-wife, Damita Haddon, Finally Breaks Her Silence!
-
Erica Campbell’s ‘I Love You’ Album Release Party + Concert
-
Peterman Brothers Tailgate On Georgia Street | October 29th