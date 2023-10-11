IMPD Arrests 24-Year-Old in Connection to Fatal Shooting at Barbershop

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was arrested Friday for his connection to a triple shooting at an east side barbershop in 2022, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

One man died at the scene, and another man and woman were injured in the shooting. The man who died was identified as 24-year-old Kevin Stigger.

Around 2 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2022, an IMPD officer patrolling the 4600 block of East 10th Street saw two men running from the area. The officer tried to stop them, and a foot chase happened before the two men were arrested at the location next to the shooting.

A very short time after the pursuit, officers were dispatched to Champz BarberShop at 4615 E. 10th St. on a report of a person shot. Police then found three people at the scene with gunshot wounds.

Stigger was pronounced dead at the scene. The two other people, a 68-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man who ran from the scene, were taken to nearby hospitals in critical and stable condition.

The two men arrested after the foot chase were released after investigators spoke with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office. Detectives then continued their investigation.

On Friday, IMPD says, officers arrested 24-year-old Jamion Johnson for his connection to the shooting. Online court documents say he is facing charges of attempted murder, reckless homicide, and criminal recklessness.

Johnson is being held at the Marion County jail without bond. Jail records also show that Johnson is facing charges for two counts of marijuana possession and unlawfully carrying a firearm. Jail records indicate that Johnson is 20 years old.

A trial is set for Feb. 5.

